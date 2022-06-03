Platinum Jubilee: Why Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family members wore blue for Trooping the Colour parade

The Royal Family Thursday kicked off Platinum Jubilee celebrations with Trooping the Colour. Queen Elizabeth along with other royal members made an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony as tens of thousands of royal supporters lined up the streets, officially kicking off the four-day holiday weekend.

For the special occasion, the Royal Family opted for blue ensembles. The Queen was seen wearing a light blue ensemble embellished with pearl and diamante trim. Notably, it is the same dress she wore in her newly released portrait for the Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II watches with a smile from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony (Source: AP) Queen Elizabeth II watches with a smile from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony (Source: AP)

It is believed the Queen, who was seen wearing St. Patrick’s blue, gave a nod to Ireland’s original symbolic colour, which is also a representative of sovereignty.

Karen Haller, behavioural colour psychologist and author of The Little Book of Colour, had earlier told MyLondon, “When it comes to colour psychology, darker blues communicate you are in a position of authority, trustworthy, reliable and can be depended on. You have a sense of duty and take that seriously with committed focus.”

Noting the Cambridge Family‘s often colour-coordinated outfits, she had added, “Wearing the same hue, the Cambridges are showing they are coming together as a family, representing themselves as a cohesive unit.”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also wore a blue striped dress with a light blue hat and a layered pearl necklace.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, ride in a carriage during the Trooping the Color (Source: AP) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, ride in a carriage during the Trooping the Color (Source: AP)

While Kate Middleton opted for a white dress, her three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – colour coordinated in blue. Looking suave, George opted for a navy blue suit and Louis wore a white and blue sailor-inspired outfit that many believe was worn by his father Prince William when he was a child. Charlotte looked lovely in a blue chiffon dress.

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, travel in a horse-drawn carriage during the Trooping the Colour. (Source: Reuters) Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, travel in a horse-drawn carriage during the Trooping the Colour. (Source: Reuters)

