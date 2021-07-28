scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
‘Hut Couture’: Pizza chain launches limited edition streetwear collection

"Call it 'Hut Couture.' The new Pizza Hut TastewearTrade mark sign collection is here," the pizza chain tweeted

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2021 9:40:31 pm
pizza hut tastewear collectionThe items are all in the colour red, inspired by Pizza Hut's red roof. (Source: pizzahutshop.com)

Pizza Hut has launched a new streetwear collection or as they call it the “new Pizza Hut tastewear collection”. And it includes a range of limited edition clothing items and accessories.

Listed on pizzahutshop.com, the items include monogrammed tracksuit, slides, t-shirt, pizza slice-shaped necklace and red cup, all in the colour red, inspired pizza chain’s red roof.

“Call it ‘Hut Couture.’ The new Pizza Hut TastewearTrade mark sign collection is here,” they tweeted.

“We are looking at giving fans experiences that they can only find at Pizza Hut, but it also means [looking at] broader stuff than great-tasting food,” Pizza Hut’s CMO Lindsay Morgan told Adweek in an interview.

Morgan added that every single product came directly from social media conversations, to meet the demands of fans.

“If someone has their eye on something or loves one of the brands, we are listening and we will try to get it in next drop,” Morgan said, adding the next drop is likely to be launched soon.

