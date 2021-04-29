‘Pink or cream?’: Netizens love Kamala Harris’ pantsuit but are confused about its colour

April 29, 2021 9:40:54 pm
US Vice President Kamala Harris made history as she sat behind President Joe Biden, alongside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the Joint Address to Congress.
But that is not all; while acknowledging the historic moment, onlookers were quite impressed with what Kamala wore to the event.
Like each time, the Vice President looked stunning in yet another of her signature pantsuits that fitted her well. She paired it with a shimmering top underneath and her signature pearl necklace as a tribute to her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.
Netizens were quite intrigued by the offbeat colour of the outfit–whether it was winter white or light pink or pale peach.
“If Vp Kamala Harris isn’t wearing the hell out of her pantsuit, it’s the color for me,” one wrote.
Others were impressed with Kamala’s fashion statement. “A black woman in a cream pantsuit and I’m in tears,” wrote another social media user.
“…I really want Kamala’s pant suit,” one wrote.
Take a look at some of the other reactions:
Kamala wore Prabal Gurung hand-tailored double crepe cream suit paired with an ivory silk charmeuse camisole.
“To see Madam Vice President continue to break barriers while wearing a Prabal Gurung ensemble to the Joint Session Congress at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC., fills me with the utmost joy and gratitude. A fellow child of immigrants and the first-ever female, Black and South Asian Vice President, her vision and tenacity inspire me—a Nepali American, Singaporean-born, Nepal and Indian-raised designer, daily,” Gurung wrote on Instagram.
