Pretty in pink: Deepika Padukone is a sheer delight in this Sabyasachi ensemble

You can trust Deepika Padukone to ace anything. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) You can trust Deepika Padukone to ace anything. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Actor Deepika Padukone has won a million hearts not only with her performances on-screen but also with her sartorial choices. She aces everything, from casual wear to intricately-designed saris and tulle gowns, proving that she truly knows how to make an impression and turn heads.

Busy with the promotions for her upcoming film Chhapaak, Padukone decided to keep it bright in a neon-pink ensemble. Her outfit comprised a three-piece ensemble which included an A-line kurta, palazzos and a kaftan-style jacket. A signature Sabyasachi belt cinched her kurta at the waist, instantly adding structure to the otherwise relaxed silhouette.

Take a closer look at her stunning ensemble.

Deepika Padukone visited the sets of the Deepika Padukone visited the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show with director Meghna Gulzar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The age- old bandhani print looked gorgeous on her. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The age- old bandhani print looked gorgeous on her. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

By adding a jacket over her kurta set, the actor showed us a clever way to ditch dupattas. With her Sabyasachi kurta, she wore statement silver earrings encrusted with multi-coloured stones and matching bangles and kadas. Her choice of jewellery added a bohemian touch to the outfit.

She looked stunning in this neon pink ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She looked stunning in this neon pink ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Tamasha actor opted for a soft brown smoky eye and pink lips. Her locks resembled beach waves that drew attention to her honey highlights.

She was all smiles at the Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She was all smiles at the Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

It seems bandhini is having a major moment in Bollywood right now. Recently, Alia Bhatt stunned everybody in a vibrant green kurta and palazzos set by Sabyasachi that supported the age-old craft in Mumbai.

Styled by Ami Patel, her look included a high neck bandhani asymmetrical kurta with a thin golden border around the hemline. She teamed her kurti with a pair of matching palazzo pants and a dupatta, all in the same print. The Student of the Year actor styled her look with a sleek updo, filled-in bushy eyebrows, soft pink lips, a small green bindi and heavy golden chandbalis.

Check out the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Dec 7, 2019 at 9:07am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Dec 7, 2019 at 9:00am PST

Let us know what you think about her look.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd