Pimple patches: Everything you need to know about them

Don’t pick, just patch it up! (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Don’t pick, just patch it up! (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

There was a major fad for sheet masks some time back. Instagram was full of people posing for selfies with sheet masks and skincare hashtags. There is no denying that when one faces skin conditions like acne they tend to lean towards trendy over-the-counter acne treatments which are high on promise but ultimately fail to deliver results.

Pimple patches also referred to as acne healing patches which are essentially small, circular hydrocolloid (hydro-kull-oid, if your tongue is stuck) or salicylic acid bandages. These work by absorbing the dirt, oil and excess fluid from the pimple and further drying it up.

These little pimple patches have one simple rule. Don’t pick, just patch it up. But, they also have a secondary benefit i.e they prevent you from touching your face too much and can be a skin saver for those who are chronic pickers.

Do pimple patches really work?

These stickers contain salicylic acid and hydrocolloid which sucks the impurities in a breakout. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) These stickers contain salicylic acid and hydrocolloid which sucks the impurities in a breakout. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

The idea of a sticker which absorbs impurities and heals pimples might sound too good to be true, but looks like it does work. These stickers contain salicylic acid and hydrocolloid which suck the impurities and further dry the pimple. These patches in a way, protect the pimple and allow it to heal. They are meant for smaller breakouts and not for papules or cystic acne.

As far as cystic acne (most severe form of acne, in which the pores in the skin become blocked, leading to infection and inflammation) is concerned, micro dart patches might allow a slightly deeper penetration of active ingredients but they won’t provide the most dramatic results.

Should you try them?

Pimple patches prevent you from touching your face too much. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Pimple patches prevent you from touching your face too much. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

If you are someone whose guilty pleasure is picking at your zits, then pimple patches are your protective best friends as they prevent the temptation to pop. And if you deal with smaller breakouts, you’ll probably be successful with them.

However, remember that pimple patches aren’t a solution or the end game. Everyone’s skin is different and plain hydrocolloid stickers, might work for some people and not for others.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd