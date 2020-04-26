Tamannaah Bhatia and Anne Hathaway take up the quarantine pillow challenge; see pics

What do you think about the trend? (Source: Tamannaah Bhatia, Anne Hathaway | Instagram) What do you think about the trend? (Source: Tamannaah Bhatia, Anne Hathaway | Instagram)

We are all at home, and each of us is finding the means to cheer ourselves up. A certain “quarantine pillow challenge” has been trending for a while and many have been trying it out. In it, people are wearing a pillow as a dress and accessorising it with a belt.

Now, actors have also started participating. Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared a picture wearing a white pillow as a dress and accessorising it with a Gucci belt. “I’m off to club bed featuring DJ pillow and MC blanket!”

Anne Hathaway, too, took on the challenge head on and we dig it. The actor took it up a notch higher by using three pillows. She accessorised it with a pair of shades, headphones and yes, there were wings, too. ‘“A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early,”‘ she wrote.

This trend, straight out of the bedroom has many takers.

What do you think about the trend?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd