‘End of an era’: Manish Malhotra, Dior mourn the demise of Pierre Cardin

If there was a name that resonated with futuristic fashion, it was undoubtedly that of iconic fashion designer Pierre Cardin who passed away at the age of 98 on December 29.

The French designer, who was known for his avant-garde designs, broke into the Parisian fashion scene in the 1960s and 1970s with thigh-high boots and dresses of heat-molded synthetics. From chic to risible, Cardin made sure he left an indelible mark in all his outings.

Considering the influence he wielded, his demise has come as a huge loss to the fashion industry. Soon, tributes started pouring in for the noted designer on social media.

French luxury good company Christian Dior’s creative director of women’s collections Maria Grazia Chuiri took to Instagram to express grief. “I am very saddened by the passing of the creative genius, Monsieur Pierre Cardin. I had the honor of meeting him after my first show for Dior; he welcomed me in the House of which he will forever be a part of,” she said.

Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra called his demise the ‘end of an era’. “RIP The Iconic and Legendary Sir #pierrecardin … It’s the end of an era. Pierre Cardin’s finesse and appeal has revolutionised fashion and style ever since seven decades, and will continue to do so in many years to come,” he wrote on Instagram.

Many other social media users also offered condolences.

The #Beatles said he was “One step ahead of #Tomorrow“. RIP #PierreCardin (1922-2020). Puts to shame all the trendy #designers of today pic.twitter.com/mXAtjc1maE — James Woudhuysen (@jameswoudhuysen) December 29, 2020

He was also the first one to combine mini and maxi skirts of the 1970s among other innovations.

not only did he design clothes; aviation, architecture, automotive, and furniture were some of Pierre’s many talents. pic.twitter.com/E1LQULOXpV — ً (@demnalenciaga) December 29, 2020

He will be remembered for his futuristic designs, some of which were inspired by the space age. And fans soon started sharing the face masks that Cardin designed, and have perhaps been the inspiration behind any innovative face masks that have become common during the pandemic.

rip #PierreCardin always ahead of his time- like this futuristic face mask from 1966.. pic.twitter.com/uunZqTVNsZ — WordsByDarling (@WordsByDarling) December 29, 2020

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle