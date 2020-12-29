scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

‘End of an era’: Manish Malhotra, Dior mourn the demise of Pierre Cardin

Tributes poured in for the iconic French designer, known for his avant-garde style and futuristic designs

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 29, 2020 8:32:59 pm
Pierre Cardin, Pierre Cardin news, Pierre Cardin dead, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, lifestyle, venice designer, tributes, tributes manish malhotra, christian dior,Tributes pour in for Pierre Cardin. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

If there was a name that resonated with futuristic fashion, it was undoubtedly that of iconic fashion designer Pierre Cardin who passed away at the age of 98 on December 29.

The French designer, who was known for his avant-garde designs, broke into the Parisian fashion scene in the 1960s and 1970s with thigh-high boots and dresses of heat-molded synthetics. From chic to risible, Cardin made sure he left an indelible mark in all his outings.

Considering the influence he wielded, his demise has come as a huge loss to the fashion industry. Soon, tributes started pouring in for the noted designer on social media.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

French luxury good company Christian Dior’s creative director of women’s collections Maria Grazia Chuiri took to Instagram to express grief. “I am very saddened by the passing of the creative genius, Monsieur Pierre Cardin. I had the honor of meeting him after my first show for Dior; he welcomed me in the House of which he will forever be a part of,” she said.

ALSO READ |In pics: The legacy of French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, who passed away today at age 98

Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra called his demise the ‘end of an era’. “RIP The Iconic and Legendary Sir #pierrecardin … It’s the end of an era. Pierre Cardin’s finesse and appeal has revolutionised fashion and style ever since seven decades, and will continue to do so in many years to come,” he wrote on Instagram.

Many other social media users also offered condolences.

He was also the first one to combine mini and maxi skirts of the 1970s among other innovations.

He will be remembered for his futuristic designs, some of which were inspired by the space age. And fans soon started sharing the face masks that Cardin designed, and have perhaps been the inspiration behind any innovative face masks that have become common during the pandemic.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

pierre cardin, pierre cardin news, pierre cardin death, pierre cardin age, pierre cardin designs, pierre cardin
In pics: The legacy of French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, who passed away today at age 98

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement