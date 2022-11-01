‘Phone Bhoot’ promotions: Katrina Kaif makes an unusual footwear choice with her sari look

There is hardly any look that Katrina Kaif cannot ace when it comes to fashion. From traditional Indian wear to bold, chic looks, and even casual Western outfits, the actor is known to make eclectic fashion choices that are always statement-making and head-turning.

Currently busy promoting her forthcoming film ‘Phone Bhoot‘, which also stars actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Katrina made an interesting choice of outfit. Taking to Instagram, she posted pictures of herself in a sari, and set many fashion goals.

For one, the sari itself was unique and seemed comfortable. The six yards of grace was raspberry pink in colour and featured a thin golden border and also some pattern-work in shades of golden on the pallu and near the base.

The actor opted for a contrasting mustard yellow blouse, whose sleeves just about reached her elbow. The high-neck blouse featured collars and was otherwise plain with no embroidery work on it. It complemented Katrina‘s beauty, who looked like a vision especially right now in the festive period and wedding season.

The actor wore her straight hair in bangs, in keeping with the slightly-edgy look of hers in the film, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022.

What stood out, however, was a pair of sneakers that Katrina wore. Now, while many people wear sneakers with saris and salwar-suits, it is still considered to be a unique sartorial choice and a strange pairing, and we laud the actor for carrying it off with so much confidence.

The white sneakers had numerous designs on them — giving it a fun appeal — as seen in a photograph in which the actor lifted her foot.

For makeup, she opted for dark, well-defined eyes with kohl and eyeshadow, and subtle brushwork on her cheeks with a dash of blush. Perfect for any kind of daytime occasion, Katrina completed the look with a light brown lipstick.

“Ragini’ s day out #phonebhoot ,” she captioned the photo, referring to her character in the film.

Prior to this, she was seen in a multi-coloured shirt with words printed on it and a pair of lemon green pants that went perfectly with it. Katrina was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, who stated that the piece was from the clothing line Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet.

The 39-year-old had also glammed up in a black leather dress from the clothing brand Rick Owens. The short one-shoulder dress had long arms on one side and nothing on the other side, raising the hotness quotient.

