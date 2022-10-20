scorecardresearch
'Phone Bhoot' promotions: Katrina Kaif has 'a lot to say' in this multi-coloured shirt and lemon green pants

Sharing two pictures of herself wearing the outfit -- which essentially was a pop of colours -- the actor quipped on Instagram, "Had a lot to say... so I put it on my shirt"

Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif fashion, Katrina Kaif news, Katrina Kaif Phone Bhoot, Phone Bhoot promotions, indian express newsKatrina Kaif is a true fashionista and her promotional looks for 'Phone Bhoot' are winning hearts! (Photo: Instagram/@katrinakaif)

There are outfits that make statements, and then, there are clothes that are statement pieces in themselves. Katrina Kaif chose to wear the latter recently, when she stepped out for the promotions of her latest film ‘Phone Bhoot‘, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar.

The actor, who is often hailed for being a fashionista — she seldom makes wrong sartorial choices — was seen in an interesting attire: a multi-coloured shirt with words printed on it and a pair of lemon green pants that went perfectly with it.

 

Sharing two pictures of herself wearing the outfit — which essentially was a pop of colours — the actor quipped on Instagram, “Had a lot to say… so I put it on my shirt.”

The buttoned shirt with long sleeves featured words like ‘purpose’, ‘path’, ‘power’, ‘ability’, and such. It complemented the high-waisted pants that had side pockets.

ALSO READ |A look at some of Malaika Arora’s most exquisite fashion serves

Katrina was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, who stated that the piece was from the clothing line Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet.

The actor kept the rest of the look casual, featuring a messy ponytail with loose strands, dewy makeup with soft pink lips, contoured cheeks and a hint of orange eyeliner. She accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

 

This look was in sharp contrast with another, for which the 39-year-old — who got married some months ago to actor Vicky Kaushal — glammed up. For a song launch, the actor wore a black leather dress from the clothing brand Rick Owens. The short one-shoulder dress had long arms on one side and nothing on the other side, raising the hotness quotient.

Katrina sported a long and voluminous ponytail.

Which look did you like better?

