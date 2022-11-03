‘Phone Bhoot’ actor Ishaan Khatter’s millennial fashion game is unmissable

Be it his impeccable dance moves or inspiring workout social media posts – Ishaan Khatter manages to leave everyone in awe, with everything he does. And, his fashion choices are, of course, no exception! Playing with varied prints, colours, and silhouettes, the 26-year-old serves style goals for all millennial men out there.
Recently, for the promotions of his upcoming film Phone Bhoot, the actor kept it super stylish in a deep green pullover featuring black leather detailing which he teamed with a pair of matching trousers. A dainty silver bracelet and chain added to the overall appeal of this look.
Keeping it fuss-free, he wore a tie-dye black and cream shirt with a pair of black jeans. He paired this look with black sunnies, a neck chain, and bracelets on both hands. A pair of black boots rounded off his look.
Gone are the days when men would limit their wardrobes to blacks and greys! It’s time to add some brighter hues as Ishaan did with this funky printed shirt with a pair of white jeans and tan brown shoes. A brown belt, a sleek neck chain and bracelets completed his look.
Mixing classic style with a modern touch, he wore a black lacy shirt and paired it with black trousers and a long textured blazer. This look was teamed with a layered bracelet, a neck chain and sneakers.
Keeping it casual, Ishaan also wore a textured printed black and white jacket over a basic white tee and brown trousers. A pair of sneakers completed this street-style look.
While touring France earlier this year, the actor wore a black ganji with a pair of brown trousers, sneakers and a cross-body bag.
