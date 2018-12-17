Miss Universe 2018 Winner: Philippines’ Catriona Gray takes home the crown

Miss Universe 2018 Winner: Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe 2018 after a tough contest between 94 contestants in the 67th edition of the beauty pageant that was held in Bangkok on Sunday.

Born in Australia, Catriona Gray, 24, entered her first pageant at the age of 5 and moved to the United States to pursue music at the Berklee College of Music, Boston, Massachusetts, according to a report in the Newsweek.

Becoming the fourth Filipino woman to win the crown, the 24-year old received her crown from last year’s winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa. The ‘Top 5’ who proceeded to the Q&A section of the event included Catriona Gray (Miss Philippines), Kiara Ortega (Miss Puerto Rico), Tamaryn Green (Miss South Africa), Sthefany Gutierrez (Miss Venezuela) and H’Hen Nie (Miss Vietnam).

The winner was chosen by an all-female panel of judges which included Colombian-American CEO Liliana Gil Valletta, Janaye Ingram, fashion designer Monique Lhuillier, former Miss Universe winners Michelle McLean and Bui Simon, Iman Oubou, and Richelle Singson-Michael.

Miss Universe 2018 is… PHILIPPINES! pic.twitter.com/r2BkN8JpXh — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 17, 2018

The pageant was hosted by Steve Harvey for the third straight year and model Ashley Graham at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The global event also featured Grammy-winning RnB artist Ne-Yo performance. This year’s pageant was praised for its inclusivity and diversity. Spain’s Angela Ponce made history as the pageant’s first openly transgender contestant, and Rosa Montezuma represented Panama as its first indigenous Miss Universe contestant.