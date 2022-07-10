Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh wedding: Bride looked deific in red lehenga, minimal makeup

Actor Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh put the ‘just-married’ tag on their long-term relationship by tying the knot on Saturday.

The celebrations happened over the week, and pictures from their dreamy and intimate wedding ceremony in Agra have been circulating on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raju Mehandi (@rajumehandiwala6)

Bride Payal looked stunning in a traditional, heavily-embellished red lehenga-choli set. But, what was most striking about her look was that she ditched the heavy bridal makeup and chose to keep it subtle, letting the natural, happy glow on her face — of getting to marry her longtime beau — do all the talking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangram U Singh🌟🇮🇳 (@sangramsingh_wrestler)

Sangram was all smiles as he exchanged garlands and put the vermillion on the bride, with friends and family cheering them on. He opted for an ivory coloured sherwani set with silk churidar pants and a matching turban that looked good on him.

Both Payal and Sangram’s wedding outfits were from the label Asopalav India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Rohatgi (@_gaurav_)

Payal’s choli, or the blouse, comprised a deep V-shaped neckline with golden embroidery, especially on the sleeves. For accessories, the bride opted for a heavy necklace, long jhumkas, a maang-tikka, and a nose ring.

She made for a quintessential bride whose makeup comprised a nude lip shade and an overall dewy look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangram U Singh🌟🇮🇳 (@sangramsingh_wrestler)

For their sangeet night, Payal opted for a white-on-white look, featuring a lehenga and a matching V-neck blouse, and Sangram chose to wear a kurta and a bandhgala jacket, along with churidar pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Rohatgi (@_gaurav_)

For her mehendi, Payal looked dreamy in an olive brown embellished lehenga, along with floral jewellery. “Trust the process. Your time will come,” she captioned a photograph, which captured her laughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Payal Rohatgi (@payalrohatgi)

“A woman’s most precious jewel is the man she marries,” read another caption, which featured a photo of the couple, in which Sangram was seen in a midnight blue traditional kurta-pajama set, which also featured a jacket with mirror-work on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Payal Rohatgi (@payalrohatgi)

Their haldi ceremony looked fun, featuring two different outfits. While the bride glowed in a pastel yellow and orange embroidered lehenga, she later changed to a simpler all-yellow attire, which featured a blouse, matching dupatta, and a lehenga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moviee’ing Momentss (@movieingmoments)

We love the pictures that offered a glimpse of how much fun they had at their wedding!

