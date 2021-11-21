Rhinestone hair, bomber jackets: Patralekhaa Paul, Rajkummar Rao were a biker-chic couple during wedding

Newlyweds Patralekhaa Paul and Rajkummar Rao have been acing the fashion game and ruling the internet with their viral wedding trousseau. Seen in traditional ensembles thus far, the couple surprised the fashion police and their fans with an unexpected sartorial turn, looking every bit the fashionable, happy couple.

Paul surprised everyone in a custom Amit Aggarwal pyjama set that was all things bling and cool. She ditched the bun for hair accessorized with rhinestones which completed her soft grunge, biker chic look. Styled by celebrity stylist Namita Alexander, Paul completed the look with mules from Fizzy Goblet.

Rao also opted for Amit Aggarwal, wearing a custom made hand painted and woven bomber jacket in aqua blue. His stylist, Anisha Jain, styled the jacket with black drop-crotch pants and a pair of Louboutin sneakers.

Rao and Paul tied the knot in Chandigarh earlier this week, where the bride looked regal in a red saree and a customised embroidered veil. Rao was seen in an ivory silk kurta and jacket. Both wore Sabyasachi. For their reception, Paul opted for a brocade silk saree (also Sabyasachi) and Rao a tuxedo. They made their first public appearance as husband and wife in a classic red and white combo wherein Paul wore a ruby red organza silk saree by Torani and Rao was sporting an all-white kurta set by Kunal Rawal.

