Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Patralekhaa looks gorgeous in ‘infiloop bikini paired with fringed paneyo’ in pre-wedding pics

Styled by Namita Alexander, the new bride continues to impress with her impeccable sartorial choices

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 23, 2021 8:00:51 pm
PatralekhaaWe are in love with this look! (Source: PR handout)

Patralekhaa Paul and Rajkummar Rao tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last week. But fresh pictures from their big day, along with the pre and post-wedding festivities are still being shared on social media. And we must say that the couple continues to impress with their impeccable style.

Serving up one impressive look after the other, Patralekhaa has now stole the show in a classic resort wear piece by designer duo Shivan and Narresh.

ALSO READ |Just married: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa look stunning in Sabyasachi ensembles

Styled by Namita Alexander,  Patralekhaa looked absolutely stunning in the ‘Dame Infiloop Bikini paired with the Dame Fringed Paneyo’. Check out her stylish picture below:

Patralekhaa The fringes on the skirt gives it a dramatic effect. (Source: PR Handout)

The chic outfit was styled with a pair of handcrafted mules from Fizzy Goblet that featured macramé work in black and gold, and the Saf choker from the designers.

ALSO READ |Rhinestone hair, bomber jackets: Patralekhaa Paul, Rajkummar Rao were a biker-chic couple during wedding

Sunglasses, bronzed make-up, neatly pulled back hair and a heart-shaped Yves Saint Laurent sling bag, added the finishing touches.

The new bride made yet another stylish appearance, this time with the groom, who looked dapper in a custom, lemon yellow kurta from designer Kunal Rawal, that featured a vanilla armour patch detail.

Rajkummar-Rao The actor looked dapper in traditional attire. (Source: Kunal Rawal/Instagram)

Patralekhaa, on the other hand, wore a pre-draped floral sari with an exaggerated pallu that was accessorised with a Louis Vuitton bag and strappy heels.

 

