Patralekhaa looks gorgeous in ‘infiloop bikini paired with fringed paneyo’ in pre-wedding pics

Patralekhaa Paul and Rajkummar Rao tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last week. But fresh pictures from their big day, along with the pre and post-wedding festivities are still being shared on social media. And we must say that the couple continues to impress with their impeccable style.

Serving up one impressive look after the other, Patralekhaa has now stole the show in a classic resort wear piece by designer duo Shivan and Narresh.

Styled by Namita Alexander, Patralekhaa looked absolutely stunning in the ‘Dame Infiloop Bikini paired with the Dame Fringed Paneyo’. Check out her stylish picture below:

The chic outfit was styled with a pair of handcrafted mules from Fizzy Goblet that featured macramé work in black and gold, and the Saf choker from the designers.

Sunglasses, bronzed make-up, neatly pulled back hair and a heart-shaped Yves Saint Laurent sling bag, added the finishing touches.

The new bride made yet another stylish appearance, this time with the groom, who looked dapper in a custom, lemon yellow kurta from designer Kunal Rawal, that featured a vanilla armour patch detail.

Patralekhaa, on the other hand, wore a pre-draped floral sari with an exaggerated pallu that was accessorised with a Louis Vuitton bag and strappy heels.

