Twinning alert! We are going ‘Gaga’ over Patralekhaa’s pet’s outfit

Patralekhaa’s wedding trousseau is now on every bride’s wish list. The CityLights actor wore a red sari with a customised embroidered veil by Sabyasachi for her nuptials while her beau Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in an embroidered silk ivory jacket with a Bangalore silk kurta and churidar.

And while the two made for a happy-looking couple, let’s not miss out on another very special outfit from their wedding day.

We just can’t get enough of the outfits! (Photo: Namita Alexander/Instagram) We just can’t get enough of the outfits! (Photo: Namita Alexander/Instagram)

Patralekhaa’s cute dog Gaga was also dressed for the occasion in the most adorable dog outfit you will see.

Designed by her stylist Namita Alexander to have Gaga twin with Patralekhaa, the red tulle outfit was complete with a cute, big bow and golden sequins.

Photo: Namita Alexander/Instagram Photo: Namita Alexander/Instagram

The stylist posted a picture of the outfit saying: “This was a first 🐶♥️ To match @patralekhaa Sabyasachi saree on her wedding day, I created a dress for her beloved dog Gaga ♥️ Gaga was a dream to work with and co-operated during fittings and trials *woof woof*”.

Her pictures also revealed a miniature tuxedo for Gaga in charcoal grey with a white waistcoat and a bow.

Patralekhaa’s outfits for her engagement, wedding ceremony, reception and other wedding celebrations have been on everyone’s radar.

She chose to wear a Jade by MK gown on her engagement party, Sabyasachi ensembles with Sabyasachi heritage jewellery for her wedding ceremony and reception in Chandigarh, a ruby red Torani sari for her first appearance with Rao as husband and wife, Amit Aggarwal pyjamas set for her wedding celebrations, followed by her latest look in Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika.

Patralekhaa and Rao tied the knot in Chandigarh after 11 years of courtship. The duo were seen together onscreen in the 2014 movie CityLights.

