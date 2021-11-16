Patralekhaa’s personalised veil has her declaration of love inscribed in Bangla

CityLights actors Patralekhaa Paul and Rajkummar Rao tied the knot on November 15 in an intimate ceremony in a resort in Chandigarh. The couple’s 11 years-long courtship culminated in a stunning wedding ceremony which they shared — well, only a glimpse of — on their social media.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar both opted for exquisite Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits and handcrafted heritage jewellery, and the internet just cannot stop raving about their picture-perfect ceremony and attire.

Patralekha stunned in a red tulle embroidered buti sari, but it was her custom embroidered veil that has become the talk of the town. It was inscribed with a Bengali verse written by Sabyasachi himself for their special day, which says: “Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay shomorpon korilam”. The verse loosely translates to “I surrender my heart filled with love to you.”

The bride was also seen wearing the traditional aalta (red paint on hands and feet) and shakha pola (white and red bangles worn by married Bengali women) as a nod to her heritage.

Rajkummar looked dapper in an “embroidered raw silk ivory jacket with gold plated Bengal tiger buttons paired with a Bangalore silk kurta and churidar”. He completed his look with handcrafted “strands of cultured Japanese pearls,” as shared by the designer’s official Instagram page.

He shared their wedding pictures on social media with the sweetest message to his newly wed bride: “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond ❤️”

The designer has been the creative genius behind multiple such picturesque moments from the big days of actors like Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Bipasha Basu, and many more.

