All the times Patralekhaa gave us fashion goals

Sometimes elegant, sometimes edgy, Patralekhaa’s fashion choices are on-point. (Photo: Instagram/Designed by Gargi Singh) Sometimes elegant, sometimes edgy, Patralekhaa’s fashion choices are on-point. (Photo: Instagram/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Patralekhaa has been a force to be reckoned with ever since her Bollywood debut, City Lights. Her fashion choices are eclectic, and she maintain the perfect balance between following trends and constantly experimenting with her style. From donning stunning silk saris to neon crop tops, she aces everything effortlessly. Ahead, take a look at how she’s redefined herself with her sartorial choices and maybe, take some inspiration. Because, why not?

Giving us major spring inspiration, the actor looks stunning in this Shruti Sancheti creation which features a v-neck bralette paired with white flared pants. The look is completed with a pastel pink shrug which has frill-detailing on the sleeves and stones embellishments around the neck. Styled by Who Wore What When, the look is completed with sleek earrings and a messy ponytail.

Taking work wear quite a few notches higher, the Love Games actor looks stunning in this blue and green plaid set which has been accessorised with a wide waist belt. The outfit is styled with hair done up in soft curls, smokey eyes and nude lips. The look is completed with classic YSL stilettos in black.

We like how the actor manages to effortlessly ace two trends at once with this look. It’s almost like we want the combination in our wardrobe! We like how she teams an oversized denim jacket with loose high-waist jeans and white sneakers. Underneath, she opts for a neon green tube top which adds a pop of colour to her outfit. The stylish sunglasses add the perfect finishing touches.

The actor looks nothing less than magnificent in this mint green silk sari with intricate golden thread work from Raw Mango, paired with a full-sleeved fuchsia blouse. For her look, she keeps the makeup basic with a pink bindi and lip tint but goes all out with a kundan choker set and matching earrings which look stunning.

The actor looks lovely in this Stella McCartney coat which features corset-like detailing with a pair of black latex pants. The outfit is sultry yet elegant, and the actor completes her look with a pair of crystal heels.

Below, we list some more of her outfits that took the fashion world by storm.

What do you think about her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd