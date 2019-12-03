Pati Patni Aur Woh promotions: Bhumi Pednekar is having a moment with sequins

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Varinder Chawla) What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar has been out and about promoting her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, and her recent looks have been quite a mixed bag. But if one thing has been constant, it has been her love for sequins. The actor has unabashedly displayed her love for sequins all through the promotions. For her latest look, she was spotted in yet another sequin outfit — a black and green sequin gown. Although the look did not work for us entirely, it was better than the rest.

The look was rounded out with hair messily tied and smokey eyes.

Check out the look here:

Styled by Mohit Rai, the one-shouldered Bibhu Mohapatra dress featured a thigh-high slit and was teamed with black heels.

Pednekar looked gorgeous in a tangerine Manish Malhotra sequin sari. This is one of our favourite looks of hers. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a messy bun and bright lipstick.

In another instance she was spotted in a sequin blazer and trouser. She had paired this with a bralette top and the look made for a great party wear.

At the launch of the song, Akhiyon Se Goli Mare, the actor was seen wearing a sequinned dress from Alina Anwar Couture. Styled by Mohit Rai, the multi-hued dress looked lovely. The look was rounded out with hair styled in soft waves and was not accessorised.

