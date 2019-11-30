Pati Patni aur Woh promotions: Bhumi Pednekar’s recent looks are all over the place

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Varinder Chawla/APH Images | Designed by Rajan Sharma) What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Varinder Chawla/APH Images | Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Bhumi Pednekar is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Pati Patni aur Woh and her fashion choices have been a mixed bag.

In one of the looks, the actor was seen in an all-black ensemble from the label Hene. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, it consisted of a black blazer which was paired with a pair of cropped pants. It also featured a trail. While one can give full marks for the ingenuity, the look just did not work. It was rounded out with hair parted at the centre and a light shade of lipstick.

She was also spotted in an orange jacket dress recently. Although we do not mind the outfit, the black belt clinched at the waist did not add any value to the look. The look was accessorised with a pair of chic shades.

Bhumi Pednekar's looks have been a mixed bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she was spotted in a short black dress with balloon sleeves from Wesley Harriott. While the dress largely worked, the cut out detailing around her chest that was finished with a huge bow did not. The closed collar button too unnecessarily complicated the look.

Having said that, it is always nice to see actors making interesting fashion choices.

What do you think of her recent looks?

