Sara, Ibrahim, Jeh keep it chic and cute as they get clicked in London with dad Saif

A family that travels together, stays together. And the Pataudis are proving to be such a brood. Currently in London, they are busy exploring the UK capital and looking their fashionable best.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

While Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently posted pictures from the English Channel, it seems they are enjoying some downtime in London and other nearby places, before they return home with their children Jeh and Taimur.

Now, it seems Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have joined the tribe, too. Sara took to Instagram to share some cutesy pictures with her brothers and father, as they posed in the Grosvenor Park, which is a garden square in London’s Mayfair district.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The Kedarnath actor looked fashionable in a neon green crop-top, which she wore underneath a puffy black and white jacket. She wore a pair of loose white pants, matching white and green sneakers and carried a sling purse to complete the look.

Photo: Instagram/@saraalikhan95 Photo: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

In a couple of adorable pictures, she was seen posing with her brother Ibrahim — who wore a brown jacket and a pair of jeans — and held Jeh in his arms. The little one looked cute as a button in a yellow sweatshirt.

Photo: Instagram/@saraalikhan95 Photo: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Dad Saif looked content and super stylish in a navy blue jacket, a pair of grey trousers, and pointy leather shoes.

“Keeping up with the Pataudis…” Sara captioned the post.

She had previously posted an album of photographs, titled “Summer vibe with my tribe”, which featured Ibrahim and some of their friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

In the first photograph, the brother sister duo kept their look chic and vacation-friendly as they posed in durable jeans and white sneakers. While Sara carried on her a tropical green crop jacket, Ibrahim kept it simple in a blue sweatshirt.

What do you think of their holiday looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!