Makeup artist Pat McGrath receives damehood from the Queen

British makeup artist Pat McGrath has been awarded damehood; her name featured in the Queen’s New Year 2021 honours list. This also makes her the first makeup artist to receive this honour.

In a long Instagram post the 51-year-old British makeup artist expressed her gratitude. “I am beyond humbled that I have been awarded a Damehood in the Queen’s New Year 2021 Honours List as a D.B.E – Dame of the British Empire for Services to the Fashion and Beauty Industry and Diversity,” she wrote.

McGrath, who was in Time’s 100 most influential people list in 2019, continued: “I want to thank all of the amazing people in my life – my mother Jean McGrath, my family, friends, colleagues and you, my fellow Beauty Lovers, who contributed to this award. Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that one day Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II would recognize me to be amongst the incredible recipients of this honour both past and present. When I first launched my brand, PAT McGRATH LABS, it was designed to inspire self-expression and individuality. I dedicate this honour in tribute to Makeup Artists everywhere, I adore each and every one of you. Never give up on your dreams – with hard work, creativity and perseverance anything is possible- Pat XX (sic)”

Pat McGrath has been often hailed for her expertise and over the years has collaborated with several designers. Her innovative techniques like using hands instead of brushes have cemented her position as one of the most prolific makeup artistes in recent times.

In an article in Elle, she was quoted as asking people to follow this: “Use your fingers! There are a million tools and methods for applying makeup, but the one that always yields flawless results is the fingertip. The warmth from your hands has an incredible effect on product, allowing everything from lipstick to foundation and eyeshadow to become even creamier and more malleable to the touch. With the finger you can blot, build, stipple, smooth and layer — it’s the most multifunctional tool in your kit.”

