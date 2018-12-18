Parul Chauhan-Chirag Thakkar wedding: The couple picks gorgeous traditional wear

Parul Chauhan of Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai fame got married to TV actor Chirag Thakkar recently in Mumbai with only close friends and family in attendance. For her wedding, Chauhan made for a gorgeous bride in a traditional red embroidered Banarasi sari and a matching blouse that she teamed with a velvet dupatta.

Styling her outfit with a heavy gold and diamond necklace and matching earrings from Orra Jewellery, she rounded off her look with glossy make-up, red lips and smokey eyes. Meanwhile, the groom was clad in an ivory and gold sherwani, a bejewelled turban, a green tiered neckpiece and a maroon velvet shawl that was similar to the one Chauhan sported.

Sharing a picture from their wedding on Instagram, Chauhan wrote, “Our wedding was a busy day filled with family members, friends, and other loved ones. Thanks so much for being an important part of this day — we will remember it always! We thank each and every one for blessing us with their presence… God bless…🎉🎉🎉”

Take a look at all the pictures of the newly-weds:

Post her private wedding ceremony, the couple held a grand reception party. For the event, Chauhan donned a wine-coloured lehenga featuring floral embroidery on it. It was teamed with gold jewellery and for her make-up, the actor once again went for a glossy palette.

On the other hand, Thakkar picked a black suit, a matching shirt and a gold chain.

We think the duo made for a lovely couple.