After-party or reception outfits; take cues from our favourite A-listers

With the wedding season on in full swing, we are sure you have your closet set — a nice sharara set or suit for the mehendi and sangeet celebrations, followed by a lovely sari from your mother’s wardrobe for the wedding. But have you given a thought to what you’d be wearing to the after-party or the reception night?

If not, don’t worry we have you covered. Go all out this wedding season and dance the night away with these celeb-inspired outfit ideas to make a statement, whether it is sequin and shimmer or neon.

Check out this lookbook for some eclectic style.

Aditi Rao Hydari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on Jul 1, 2019 at 11:01pm PDT

This outfit is the perfect balance between style and bling, and we are all for it. It is literally the perfect outfit for that girl’s night out before the big day, or for the reception when you want to keep it fuss-free yet absolutely elegant. The actor looks lovely in this one-shouldered jumpsuit by Namrata Joshipura, which she accessorised with statement earrings with turquoise blue stones.

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 24, 2019 at 5:17am PDT

There’s no such thing as too much bling, and the Tamasha actor surely knows how to balance it out easily. Take some cues and team your white t-shirt with these shiny silver high-waist cigarette pants. Who could have thought you could don a bare-essential to a party? Do it like Deepika does, team up your outfit with chunky earrings and matching stilettoes and you are good to go.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

What is a party if it doesn’t have some neon? So bring it on like Bebo does with this Asos outfit. But if you do not plan to go all-neon, you can team a pastel or nude shade to match with the bright neon skirt. Often, planning neon outfits can get a little confusing because neon is a statement maker in itself. But do not worry much and team up your outfit with PVC heels.

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Oct 21, 2019 at 12:29am PDT

If you like to keep it simple, yet wish to throw in some bling, take cues from Kriti Sanon. Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, we like how the actor teamed a silver sequined shirt with beige colour pants, and completed the look with a leather belt and printed heels. It’s comfortable and stylish, what else do we need?

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 25, 2019 at 12:55pm PDT

Trust Alia Bhatt to elevate any look, and this list would have been incomplete without her mention on it. The Raazi actor shows how to go all out with bling, yet keep it subtle in this Michael Costello gown. She teamed her look with blingy stilettos, but balanced it all out by opting for nude lips, basic eyeliner and a hint of pink on the eyes.

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Oct 9, 2019 at 6:29am PDT

Looks like this season is all about bling and shimmer. and we aren’t complaining at all! Team up your basic black trousers with a sequined crop top and you are all set to dance the night away. Take your look a notch higher by opting for smokey eyes.

Let us know which look you like the most?

