Ditch the dress for these alternatives at your next party

A dress might be a fail-proof outfit but why not make things fun by ditching it and wearing something else? (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) A dress might be a fail-proof outfit but why not make things fun by ditching it and wearing something else? (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

It’s comfort over fashion, always! That’s one thing we swear by and are sure you do too. Even though a dress is a fail-proof outfit, sometimes it’s better when we switch things up and add more to our style. Moreover, not everybody enjoys dresses and if you are one of them, you are in the right place. From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, we decode and list out outfits which can easily replace dresses and are equally glamorous. But, most of all they are comfortable.

Take a look below:

Kiara Advani

Nothing beats the comfort of a camisole, and it just gets better when it is in neon. We like how Kiara pulls off a stunning neon green camisole with a pair of high-waist beige pants. It is simple yet chic, perfect for the party. You could pull off a similar outfit by styling your neon top with a pair of jeans or black trousers. Glam it up with a few chunky accessories and call it a day!

ALSO READ | Nailing a white pantsuit can be tricky, but not for Sunny Leone

Deepika Padukone

Deepika looks alluring with a white statement sleeved top and a loose pair of denims. The statement sleeves do wonders and works best for a party outing. You could don the top with a skirt or simply stick to a pair of cigarette pants and add colourful block heels for a strong element. The look will surely make you stand out!

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani slays with her style choices; take a look

Sonakshi Sinha

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Sonakshi donned a gorgeous midnight blue ensemble which was paired with a white shirt. The set included a wraparound top worn over the shirt along with a pleated skirt. The look was teamed with strappy heels. She added a lot of oomph with smokey eyes. Who knew skirts could be your best-friend? The Dabangg actor answers it for you with this outfit.

ALSO READ | Repurposing is in: Taapsee Pannu shows the way

Alia Bhatt

There’s nothing like going retro, and Alia does it elegantly in this one-shoulder polka dot jumpsuit paired with stilettos. The tie-detailing adds a fashionable element. She kept it fuss-free by keeping her makeup simple. We suggest adding a denim jacket over your jumpsuit to give it a casual touch.

ALSO READ | All the times Bollywood failed to ace lilac

Parineeti Chopra

Who said you can’t wear a T-shirt and jeans combo to a party? It might be too plain but you can always add a fun element and make it the right outfit for a party. Here, Parineeti dons a white graphic T-shirt with a pair of jeans and a chic grey oversized blazer. The look was completed with black pointy stilettos and kohl-rimmed eyes along with neutral pink lips.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd