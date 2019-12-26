Party make-up ideas to steal from your favourite Bollywood stars

From shimmer to neon, which look would you like to wear? (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) From shimmer to neon, which look would you like to wear? (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

The party season is officially on, and we are sure you have your outfits ready. But have you given a thought to what make-up you’d like to wear? From shimmer and neon to the red lip look, it can get tricky to decide. But why worry, when are are here to help sort out things for you. This party season has it’s make-up menu lit with diverse statement-making beauty looks, all tried and tested by the best dressed in the biz.

The choices are varied, so why not take your cue from your favourite stars.

Wine lips

What better way to stand out than by opting for a deep red or wine lip colour? Take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor who have been spotted rocking the lip colour on many occasions. Remember the formula when you choose to don this makeup look: choose a long-wearing formula, like a stain or densely pigmented lipstick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on Oct 19, 2019 at 5:06pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Aug 25, 2019 at 10:26am PDT

Shimmery lids

Shimmer eye shadow makes for a dramatic beauty statement. After all, sparkly eyelids can be beautiful and you can create countless gorgeous looks with it. If you are someone who wants to go for a subdued version, opt for a base like bronze, which will pair well with muted colours (like this dark berry-brown hue). While matte shadow is more pigmented and one stroke of it will help get the look, shimmery colours have to be built up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on Oct 5, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Feb 25, 2019 at 5:28pm PST

Coloured eyeliner

A pop of colour is the easiest way to spice up an otherwise plain or neutral outfit. It is a beauty trick which is sure to turn heads. But wear it only on the top or bottom (or well, both!). Switch out a shimmery shadow for a liner instead or mix and match colours for a dramatic look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on May 17, 2019 at 12:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jul 12, 2019 at 9:57am PDT

Graphic eyeliner

Graphic eyeliner has had major moments in the world of make-up, and is the perfect way to add drama to your look on days the classic winged eyeliner doesn’t cut it. We love the graphic eye because it’s completely customisable. But let us tell you, the look isn’t for the faint-hearted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 16, 2019 at 3:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram close up to banta hai…!#Cannes2019 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2019 at 8:56am PDT

Glam nude look

On days when the minimalist in you is craving for some attention, allow Kareena Kapoor Khan to play saviour and guide. If you’re a fuss-free girl who only wants a bit of oomph for parties, then this should be your go-to make-up look. The best to go about is to opt for skinny felt-tipped eyeliner around the rims of the eyes and defined lashes with oodles of mascara. However, no matter how effortless it may look like, it’s all about mastering the art of natural beauty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Oct 13, 2019 at 6:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Mar 30, 2019 at 9:33pm PDT

Which makeup look are you trying this season?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd