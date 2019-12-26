Party make-up ideas to steal from your favourite Bollywood stars

The party season is officially on, and we are sure you have your outfits ready. But have you given a thought to what make-up you’d like to wear? From shimmer and neon to the red lip look, it can get tricky to decide. But why worry, when are are here to help sort out things for you. This party season has it’s make-up menu lit with diverse statement-making beauty looks, all tried and tested by the best dressed in the biz.
The choices are varied, so why not take your cue from your favourite stars.
Wine lips
What better way to stand out than by opting for a deep red or wine lip colour? Take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor who have been spotted rocking the lip colour on many occasions. Remember the formula when you choose to don this makeup look: choose a long-wearing formula, like a stain or densely pigmented lipstick.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Shimmery lids
Shimmer eye shadow makes for a dramatic beauty statement. After all, sparkly eyelids can be beautiful and you can create countless gorgeous looks with it. If you are someone who wants to go for a subdued version, opt for a base like bronze, which will pair well with muted colours (like this dark berry-brown hue). While matte shadow is more pigmented and one stroke of it will help get the look, shimmery colours have to be built up.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Coloured eyeliner
A pop of colour is the easiest way to spice up an otherwise plain or neutral outfit. It is a beauty trick which is sure to turn heads. But wear it only on the top or bottom (or well, both!). Switch out a shimmery shadow for a liner instead or mix and match colours for a dramatic look.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Graphic eyeliner
Graphic eyeliner has had major moments in the world of make-up, and is the perfect way to add drama to your look on days the classic winged eyeliner doesn’t cut it. We love the graphic eye because it’s completely customisable. But let us tell you, the look isn’t for the faint-hearted.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
close up to banta hai…!#Cannes2019 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin
Glam nude look
On days when the minimalist in you is craving for some attention, allow Kareena Kapoor Khan to play saviour and guide. If you’re a fuss-free girl who only wants a bit of oomph for parties, then this should be your go-to make-up look. The best to go about is to opt for skinny felt-tipped eyeliner around the rims of the eyes and defined lashes with oodles of mascara. However, no matter how effortless it may look like, it’s all about mastering the art of natural beauty!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Which makeup look are you trying this season?
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App