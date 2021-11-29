From shades, styles to silhouettes: Designers pick best moments from Paris, London, Milan and New York fashion weeks

After a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ‘Big Four’ — Paris, Milan, London and New York fashion weeks — made a dazzling return this year. The fashion world was brought back to life with physical events, impeccable street style, innovative beauty trends and celebrity-studded shows.

And much like like every year, the fashion weeks have now set the tone for trends across the globe. According to Jigar Mali, head designer, Megha and Jigar, the fashion weeks “had been a total game-changing moment for the industry”.

To know more about the most exciting moments and trends from the four biggest fashion weeks in the world, we reached out to some fashion designers in the country.

Most striking moments

The fashion weeks had numerous moments that took the fashion world by storm. But, few such designs and shows stood out, making us stop and take note. According to Mali, “An eye-catching moment was the gorgeous tribute made to the late Alber Elbaz in Paris in which 40 designers paid homage to his work with a collection dedicated to the couturier.”

Models Amber Valletta and Kate Moss present creations from the Versace by Fendi collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 26, 2021. (Versace and Fendi/Handout via REUTERS) Models Amber Valletta and Kate Moss present creations from the Versace by Fendi collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 26, 2021. (Versace and Fendi/Handout via REUTERS)

For Anushree Parekh of Label Anushree, it was Miu Miu’s runway show in the Alps that “took things to another level”.

“Moschino stole the show by including a differently-abled model to showcase their collection,” said Meghna Goyal of Summer Somewhere. Aaron Philip, a black, trans and disabled model shined on the Moschino runway at New York Fashion Week, making a case for inclusivity and representation.

Hottest trends from the ‘Big Four’ fashion weeks

The fashion weeks presented “a mixed bag of trends”, Shruti Sancheti said. “Boho elements, fringes, beads, macrame, unconventional strong suits, sporty chic and athleisure are in trend for the coming season.” The pandemic thought process lead to lingerie-inspired details and comfortable sexy clothes, the designer told indianexpress.com.

For Goyal, “fitted knits, y2k fashion and mini skirts, crop tops and dresses” stood out in these events. On the other hand, Mali said, “The biggest trends that have come out from these fashion weeks have to be the elevation of colours such as lilac, rose petal red, dusty rose, and neon colours, showcasing more modern and sophisticated styles. The scintillating part has to be the use of yolk yellow in these fashion weeks that has a very bright future in the coming times.”

“The styling with corset Esque leather belts and shaggy moon boots will be a game-changing styling tool this autumn and winter,” he added.

Trends that saw a comeback

Every year, we see several trends staging a comeback with elevated style and modern touch. It was no different this year as we saw a host of previously loved trends returning on the runways.

For Parekh, it was neon and candy colours. “I loved the hot pink Versace pantsuit, the AZ factory dress, Giambattista Valli candy pink maxi, the akris jackets and so many other looks.”

Models present creations from the Versace Spring/Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week. (Source: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo) Models present creations from the Versace Spring/Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week. (Source: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)

“The mini and swinging sixties made a strong comeback this season,” Sancheti added.

Mali termed this year as “a tribute to the fashion industry”. “One noticeable comeback this year has definitely been the loose denim and baggy pants but elevated with style and more comfort.”

Street style looks that stole the show

The fashion weeks don’t just set trends on the runway but also outside it, with several eye-catching street style looks emerging every year. Mali said, “Fashion weeks have given a major inspiration to the street style. From glam to casual, the fashion weeks had it all this time.”

According to Goyal, “Soft pastels, faux leather ensembles, mini bags and oversized blazers” were the hottest trends from the streets of these fashion weeks. For Sancheti, “Athleisure, preppy dressing and smart layering were big trends in street style.”

Not just these, clashing patterns, OTT dressing, bold jackets and bright accessories were a big hit in street style this year, Parekh said.

Beauty trends that stood out this year

Several exciting beauty trends emerged this year that we can’t wait to try. It was definitely the year of head accessories with headscarves and scrunchies being the most popular choices, according to Sancheti and Parekh.

While “bold eyes, striking shadows and bedazzling liners” were Mali’s favourites, it was the glitter trend that impressed Goyal the most. “Wet hair look is another I can’t wait to personally try,” she said.

Innovative runway shows

The brands and designers went big with shows, with a lot of artistic experimentation in the form of “symbolic locations, setups and digital effects”, Parekh explained.

Agreed Sancheti and said, “There was a lot of experimentation not only in clothing but also in display and presentation.”

Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello in front of the Eiffel Tower during Paris Fashion Week. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe) Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello in front of the Eiffel Tower during Paris Fashion Week. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

“The landscape mode of big-screen presentations has created more buzz and reach to its audience. The innovative runway shows adopted by Dior, Balenciaga among others have given a wider audience to understand and appreciate the upcoming spring-summer collections,” according to Mali.

The much-awaited return of physical shows

It was definitely the return of in-person shows that was the major highlight of the fashion weeks this year. It is undeniable that the charm of physical shows is unmatchable.

“Watching the garments in person, observing the fabrics up close and personal and experiencing the show with the crowd and front row hierarchy as its own charm,” Parekh told indianexpress.com.

Sancheti, too, believes “no amount of creativity and digital presentation can match the actual look and feel of real clothes, the physical movement on the runway and mayhem backstage.”

Highlighting their importance, Goyal said, “It’s a great opportunity for people to network and it doesn’t matter how big or small you are, hence it is important for physical shows to exist.”

“The energy level, the visualisation, and actual way of style that can be seen through in a physical show give more clarity to its audience at once and can be seen through if the style is going to make a long-lasting impression in the industry,” Mali added.

