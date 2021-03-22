Paris Jackson stuns in ‘world’s first-ever’ garment made of vegan mushroom leather

Michael Jackson’s daughter and eco-activist Paris Jackson shared a picture of her in a black corset top and pants. What makes the attire special is that it is made of vegan mushroom leather.

Popular fashion designer Stella McCartney has come up with what she claimed to be the “world’s first-ever garments” made of vegan mushroom leather that is a “soft, substantial and sustainable” alternative to animal leather, personifying the brand’s “commitment to bringing a conscience to the fashion industry.”

The collection is called Mylo_Unleather. Explaining what the brand is all about, the designer further wrote, “Unlike most synthetic leathers, Mylo is certified bio-based instead of petroleum-based. While not for sale, the garments embody the potential of this next-generation material and pave the way for future commercial offerings.”

“It is remarkably realistic without being plastic, and is much kinder to our fellow creatures and Mother Earth,” McCartney wrote.

Mylo prototypes, however, are not for sale, she mentioned. “Rather, they illustrate this material’s potential and pave the way for the future of fashion, inspired by V is for Vegan from our #StellaAtoZ,” she stated.