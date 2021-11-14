Paris Hilton wore this famous designer at her wedding

Celebrity socialite, model and hotel heiress Paris Hilton recently tied the knot and as expected, her wedding gown made waves. Replete with old-world charm and the magic of designer Oscar de la Renta, the ivory gown was a sight.

The reality TV star, 40, wed Carter Reum, a venture capitalist, on November 11 and took to Instagram to announce the happy news. She shared some beautiful photos of her dress, delicately made with romantic ivory coloured pressed flowers that cascaded from the classic neckline. She made for a stunning bride. Take a look:

“My forever begins today…” Hilton wrote on Instagram, along with the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum. Oscar de la Renta shared on Instagram that the nuptial dress’s ball skirt was a “technical feat with over 20 layers of tulle that drape atop a crinoline petticoat”.

Hilton entertained a wedding extravaganza of sorts, beginning with a celebration at her late grandfather Barron’s Bel-Air estate. Her wedding, one of the most anticipated of 2021, was expected to show multiple outfit changes and the star’s signature rhinestone fascination. Her gown was completed with long sleeves, a high neckline and an elegant floral lace design. The spectacular gown was left to subtly work its charm and was paired with a simple French manicure. For jewels, she opted for diamonds, her sparkling engagement ring and matching diamond earrings.

Paris is known to have impeccable taste in fashion and her wedding trousseau did not disappoint at all. For the wedding reception, she opted for an outfit change and wore a romantic new dress with off-the-shoulder tulle sleeves and a corset-style bodice. She flaunted a beautiful tiara as well.

The bride shared a sweet note on Instagram encompassing her feelings on getting married, “Ever since I was a little girl, I dreamt of my fairy tale wedding. I dreamt of being in a stunning gown that was beautiful, timeless and chic. I dreamt of marrying a man who was my best friend and had the sweetest, kindest heart. I loved Princess Grace Kelly and always thought about how she was so elegant and iconic, and I knew I wanted to be elegant like her when I walked down the aisle. My wedding day felt like pure magic. It was everything I had envisioned in my mind. My incredible @OscarDeLaRenta gown transformed me into the bride I knew I would one day become. It was right out of a storybook. Dreams do come true. ✨💫✨ 11/11 👰🏼‍♀️💍”

The wedding comes almost nine months after Carter Reum, 40, proposed to Hilton. Reum is a an Ivy league graduate from Columbia University and an avid traveller. The venture capitalist seems completely smitten with his new “wifey”. We wish the couple a very best!

