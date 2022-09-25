Paris Hilton gives bridal vibes in a sparkly pink dress as she walks the Versace runway

Nothing is ever the new pink, and Paris Hilton proved just that at Milan Fashion Week this year. The diva exuded bridal vibes as she strutted down the runway for Versace. Her hot pink veil, matching gloves, and heels had ‘glam’ written all over them, as did her sparkly pink dress. She kept her makeup pinkish-nude, which perfectly complimented her look. Hilton’s straight, blond mane was left open and she looked like a vision on the ramp.

Also read | Does Paris Hilton already have a name for her future daughter?

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

The celebrity heiress also shared a reel in which she gave viewers a sneak peek of a sketch made of her to visualise the entire look and vibe before she put it on — which makes a rather interesting thing to see for the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton

Fans and friends alike were thrilled to see Hilton channel this avatar and left a lot of comments on her posts. “She is the moment.” one said, while others called her an icon. A lot of others spoke about how they wanted Hilton’s dress for themselves. She also captioned one of her posts with #ThatsHot, which is known to be Hilton’s catchphrase for years.

Also read | Paris Hilton wore this famous designer at her wedding

Other celebrities that modelled in that Versace show included Gigi Hadid, who donned a black grunge look. Bella Hadid stood out in a purple bridal look that was both edgy and dressy at the same time. According to Versace.com, the new collection is inspired by the brand’s iconic silk foulard. In September 2021, Versace presented Dua Lipa at Milan Fashion Week, walking the ramp while her own song played.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!