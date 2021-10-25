Paris Hilton wore a dress made of toilet paper, and rocked it!

Can you imagine wearing a dress that is made entirely of toilet paper and looking like a million bucks? Paris Hilton can. The American socialite and hotel heiress was covered head-to-toe (literally) in toilet paper and rocked the outfit like no one else.

Hilton, 40, is a bride-to-be, and for her bridal brunch recently, she wore the paper like a wedding dress, pictures of which were circulated on social media.

The brunch took place in the backyard of her Los Angeles home, wherein she and sister-in-law Tessa Hilton posed as models, with friends racing to quickly put together a bridal couture within five minutes. “Don’t give me a brutal veil,” she said to them before the start of the timer.

We are impressed with what the results turned out to be. Hilton looked chic in every way, carrying off the wedding gown with aplomb. Friends did a good job to give her padded shoulders and a braided headband, all of which were made out of paper.

Her sister-in-law, meanwhile, was dressed in a floor-length gown, complete with fingerless gloves and a veil. The dresses, however, were soon destroyed when Hilton’s dogs began chewing on the paper, as revealed in a series of Instagram stories.

But, the socialite wore an actual fun bridal outfit under all that paper — a white mini dress with long sheer sleeves, and classic white heart-shaped sunglasses and matching pumps.

Hilton got engaged to Carter Milliken Reum, 40, in February this year, when he popped the question on a private island, a People report mentions. The couple had been friends for 15 years prior to that, and were first romantically linked at the 2020 Golden Globes after party.

