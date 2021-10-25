scorecardresearch
Monday, October 25, 2021
Paris Hilton wore a dress made of toilet paper, and rocked it!

The socialite, however, also wore an actual fun bridal outfit under all that paper -- a white mini dress with long sheer sleeves

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 25, 2021 5:30:42 pm
The socialite had a bridal brunch recently. (Photo: Instagram/@parishilton)

Can you imagine wearing a dress that is made entirely of toilet paper and looking like a million bucks? Paris Hilton can. The American socialite and hotel heiress was covered head-to-toe (literally) in toilet paper and rocked the outfit like no one else.

Hilton, 40, is a bride-to-be, and for her bridal brunch recently, she wore the paper like a wedding dress, pictures of which were circulated on social media.

(Photo: Instagram/@parishilton)

The brunch took place in the backyard of her Los Angeles home, wherein she and sister-in-law Tessa Hilton posed as models, with friends racing to quickly put together a bridal couture within five minutes. “Don’t give me a brutal veil,” she said to them before the start of the timer.

(Photo: Instagram/@parishilton)

We are impressed with what the results turned out to be. Hilton looked chic in every way, carrying off the wedding gown with aplomb. Friends did a good job to give her padded shoulders and a braided headband, all of which were made out of paper.

(Photo: Instagram/@parishilton)

Her sister-in-law, meanwhile, was dressed in a floor-length gown, complete with fingerless gloves and a veil. The dresses, however, were soon destroyed when Hilton’s dogs began chewing on the paper, as revealed in a series of Instagram stories.

But, the socialite wore an actual fun bridal outfit under all that paper — a white mini dress with long sheer sleeves, and classic white heart-shaped sunglasses and matching pumps.

(Photo: Instagram/@parishilton)

Hilton got engaged to Carter Milliken Reum, 40, in February this year, when he popped the question on a private island, a People report mentions. The couple had been friends for 15 years prior to that, and were first romantically linked at the 2020 Golden Globes after party.

 

