Style alert: Paris Hilton serves ‘desi’ vibes as she dons stunning ethnic ensembles

Apart from her numerous business ventures and incredibly glamorous soirées, Paris Hilton clearly makes it a priority to travel the world as much as possible — be it for work or pleasure. Recently, she landed in Mumbai to launch her fragrance line ‘Ruby Rush’ and the 41-year-old left everyone in awe of her bustling enthusiasm and radiant energy. She took to Instagram to post a reel in which she can be seen wearing various traditional outfits from the shelves of the contemporary ethnic brand ‘Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika’ and we can’t help but appreciate her ‘desi’ avatar.

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

For the first look, she opted for a blue ethnic dress which featured the brand’s signature sequins and embellishments. The second outfit was an embellished sharara set that looked lovely on the American model and media personality.

Next, she wore a gorgeous blue lehenga with a blouse featuring uniquely embroidered short sleeves. Finally, she donned another pastel lehenga which was surely a visual delight. The heavily embellished sea blue lehenga featured pink and orange hues and was teamed with a matching blouse and dupatta.

Also read | Paris Hilton gives bridal vibes in a sparkly pink dress as she walks the Versace runway

She captioned her reel, “Love wearing and supporting local designers when I travel. 🥰🇮🇳 In love with these gorgeous looks from Indian designer @PapaDontPreachByShubhika”

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!