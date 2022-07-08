Kim Kardashian pulls off the remake of Madonna’s iconic breast-baring dress

Kim Kardashian is a bona fide fashionista who never fails to wow with her style choices; and it was no different when she channelled her inner Madonna in a remake of the pop singer’s iconic breast-baring dress from the 1992 runway.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Kim slipped into a body-fitted pinstripe dress with a plunging neckline that featured a bodice with nude exposed breast cups. The re-imagined dress was similar to Madonna’s controversial Jean Paul Gaultier dress from amfAR Gala, only that it was a concealed version. In the 1992 amfAR fashion show, Madonna wore a pinstripe dress with a leather harness around her breast, which was completely exposed.

Kim Kardashian completed the look with a choker, chain nose ring, silver wrist cuffs, and sunglasses. (Photo: Kim Kardashian/ Instagram) Kim Kardashian completed the look with a choker, chain nose ring, silver wrist cuffs, and sunglasses. (Photo: Kim Kardashian/ Instagram)

Also Read | Giambattista Valli goes big with haute couture outing in Paris

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star accessorised the dress, which seemingly pays tribute to the singer, with a chunky choker, chain nose ring, thick silver wrist cuffs, and sunglasses.

The designer shared a behind-the-scenes video of creating the near-identical dress on his Instagram with caption “@kimkardashian wearing an exclusive look from @olivier_rousteing couture. An homage to the iconic Gaultier look worn by @madonna in 1992 for the @amfar show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jeanpaulgaultier

Kim was accompanied by her 9-year-old daughter, North, who dressed similar to her mother in a pinstripe skirt and waistcoat worn over a white shirt, chain nose ring, and shades.

Like mother, like daughter! (Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram) Like mother, like daughter! (Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

The star turned heads at the Paris Haute Couture Week on Wednesday, when she sashayed down the runway at Balenciaga’s show, in a black floor-length thigh-high slit gown featuring a sweetheart neckline during the fashion week

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!