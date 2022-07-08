scorecardresearch
Friday, July 08, 2022

Kim Kardashian pulls off the remake of Madonna’s iconic breast-baring dress

Paris Haute Couture Week: Kim was accompanied by North, who dressed similar to her mother in a pinstripe skirt and waistcoat worn over a white shirt, chain nose ring, and shades

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2022 6:20:59 pm
Kim Kardashian attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show in near-identical Madonna's controversial dress. (Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian is a bona fide fashionista who never fails to wow with her style choices; and it was no different when she channelled her inner Madonna in a remake of the pop singer’s iconic breast-baring dress from the 1992 runway.

Kim slipped into a body-fitted pinstripe dress with a plunging neckline that featured a bodice with nude exposed breast cups. The re-imagined dress was similar to Madonna’s controversial Jean Paul Gaultier dress from amfAR Gala, only that it was a concealed version. In the 1992 amfAR fashion show, Madonna wore a pinstripe dress with a leather harness around her breast, which was completely exposed.

Kim Kardashian completed the look with a choker, chain nose ring, silver wrist cuffs, and sunglasses. (Photo: Kim Kardashian/ Instagram)
Also Read |Giambattista Valli goes big with haute couture outing in Paris

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star accessorised the dress, which seemingly pays tribute to the singer, with a chunky choker, chain nose ring, thick silver wrist cuffs, and sunglasses.

The designer shared a behind-the-scenes video of creating the near-identical dress on his Instagram with caption “@kimkardashian wearing an exclusive look from @olivier_rousteing couture. An homage to the iconic Gaultier look worn by @madonna in 1992 for the @amfar show.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jeanpaulgaultier

 

Kim was accompanied by her 9-year-old daughter, North, who dressed similar to her mother in a pinstripe skirt and waistcoat worn over a white shirt, chain nose ring, and shades.

Like mother, like daughter! (Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)
Also Read |Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa walk Balenciaga show at the Paris Couture Fashion Week

The star turned heads at the Paris Haute Couture Week on Wednesday, when she sashayed down the runway at Balenciaga’s show, in a black floor-length thigh-high slit gown featuring a sweetheart neckline during the fashion week

In pictures: All the times Neetu Kapoor proved that family comes first
