Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020: A look at the breakthrough moments

The month-long fashion fiesta has finally come to an end with the Paris Fashion Week (PFW), the grandest of them all, which wrapped up on October 1. Parisian fashion is all about sheer elegance and the city of love is truly the style capital, with the iconic Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Coco Chanel all having started from here.

Fashion Week is a time that sets trends for the coming season, allowing us enough time to rethink our wardrobe before the clothes actually arrive in stores. But, it is also about the moments that define the fashion extravaganza as you witness some of the greatest designers coming together.

Here, we give you a recap of the greatest moments from the week that just went by. Bienvenue à Paris!

Dior goes green

This year, Dior set the bar high when the fashion week coincided with the New York climate action summit. Taking the sustainable route, the brand set its show amidst 164 trees that, it said, will be planted around the city as a part of their bio-diversity project. The entire set could be recycled and was modelled around a zero-waste policy. Meanwhile, Dior’s first female designer and Creative Director, Maria Grazia Chiuri showcased straw cloche hats and bohemian floral chiffon dresses, all with a twist. The whiff of wet soil wafted around celebrities, which included Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Moore.

Stars walk the ramp for L’Oreal

The French cosmetic giant, with its brigade of international stars, garnered attention at the Paris Fashion Week. Celebrating female empowerment, it had actresses Aishwarya Rai, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell strutting down the ramp. The show was broadcast to over 40 countries, and the celebrities wore designs carefully crafted by Elie Saab, AMI, Balmain, Dries Van Noten, and Giambattista Valli giving everyone razzle-dazzle feels.

Issey Miyake’s innovative fashion show

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake is known for his innovations. So it was no surprise that he took the Paris Fashion Week by storm when models wearing skin-coloured undergarments swiftly took position on the ramp as his collection came floating down on them. The designer used pulley systems to create a surreal environment.

Once they were dressed, the stage visual transformed and the music switched from electronic mix to pop instrumental. The models began jumping on the ramp, showing off just how bouncy his latest creations were. And it doesn’t end here; the performers continued to twirl on one foot while thin strings held them. According to Reuters, Issey Miyake’s head designer Satoshi Kondo is to be credited for the futuristic designs.

Indian designers at the fashion extravaganza

Manish Arora’s latest creation was a head-turner that left audience and locals in awe. Breaking stereotypes and trends, be it spiritualism or sexuality, nothing is off-limits for Arora. This year, his creations celebrated the idea of love in all its forms. Which is why, his 2020 Spring/Summer collection is aptly called, “Love is Love”.

Representing India was also Rahul Mishra, who displayed his work in collaboration with Zoya Jewels. Like a match made in heaven, ZoyaXRahulMishra saw varied range of blazers, enviable maxi dresses and co-ords. The jewellery, on the other hand, was all about pale pinks. The brand also showcased jewelry from its collections ‘Whispers of the Valley’, Pezzo D’Arte’ and ‘6299 Hollywood Blvd.’ Undoubtedly, it was a leap into the fantasy world.

Nine-year-old double amputee walks the runway

Daisy-May Demetre conquered all odds when she became the first double amputee to walk the runway at the Paris Fashion Week. Earlier this month, she also walked at the New York Fashion Week. When Daisy was just 18 months old, her lower legs were amputated due to hemimelia, a condition where a person is born with missing bones in the lower leg. Born in Birmingham, Britain, the nine-year-old has already worked with UK clothing brands as well as sports brands like Nike Inc.

Youtube prankster crashes Chanel catwalk

Much to the horror of securitymen and the audience, French YouTube star and seasoned comedian Marie Benoliel crashed the Chanel catwalk as she ran from her seat got onto the ramp, joining the finale walk. The audience was aghast as everybody watched her confidently strut down the runway in a black-and-white tweed suit. Soon, supermodel Gigi Hadid was spotted escorting her away. Later, the comedian shared the incident on her Instagram account.

Let us know what were your favourite moments from the Paris Fashion Week.