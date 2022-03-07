Paris Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian wears yellow caution tapes for Balenciaga show, Demna Gvasalia honours Ukraine

Kim Kardashian walks fashion like no one else — truly. No one would dare make the kind of sartorial choices she does. Sometimes, they are so bizarre you are left scratching your head.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum’s recent appearance was one such. Long after she made headlines everywhere for her obscure shadow outfit at the Met Gala 2021 red carpet, the reality TV star is back to giving fodder to meme-ers and the fashion police.

The mother-of-four appeared in a mummified version of Balenciaga, except it was not really a dress from the luxury label, but one comprising caution tapes — the kind that you see in a crime scene with ‘Do not enter/cross’ written on it. Only, hers read ‘Balenciaga‘.

The 41-year-old chose the look for the brand’s Winter ’22 show at the Paris Fashion Week. She documented the getting-ready process on Instagram, showcasing how she first wore a skintight bodysuit that accentuated her curves, and then opted for heeled boots and a handbag, which were all then covered in the designer tape.

She also posed with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, who wore the Ukrainian colours blue and yellow to show solidarity to the war-ravaged country that is fighting Russian invasion.

He took to Instagram stories to share his thoughts on it, writing, “The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee.”

Gvasalia referred to his own experience as a refugee of the Georgian Civil War. “Forever, because that’s something that stays in you. The fear, the desperation, the realisation that no one wants you. But I also realised what really matters in life, the most important things, like life itself and human love and compassion.”

“This is why working on this show this week was so incredibly hard for me. Because in a time like this, fashion loses its relevance and its actual right to exist. Fashion week feels like some kind of an absurdity. I thought for a moment about cancelling the show… But then I realised that cancelling this show would mean giving in, surrendering to the evil that has already hurt me so much for almost 30 years. I decided that I can no longer sacrifice parts of me to that senseless, heartless war of ego,” he continued.

The show appeared to mirror a dystopian post-apocalyptic world wherein the models walked in a circular ramp with icy, windy weather as the backdrop.

