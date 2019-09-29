Paris Fashion Week: Models get dressed on the runway at Issey Miyake Spring/Summer 2020 show

At the Paris Fashion Week, models were not just seen showcasing the recent collections but also gave us a peep into futuristic ensembles. At the Issey Miyake Spring/Summer 2020 show, some models walked the ramp in skin-coloured undergarments. After reaching the middle of the floor, a drone carried their clothes and hat over their heads as they slipped into it.

Advertising

The video of the incident has been shared on Twitter. According to a report in Insider, the representatives of Issey Miyake confirmed that a pulley system was used for placing the clothes on the models.

At this time of the year, fashion designers from across the world come together to present their spring/summer collections 2020. This, in turn, serves as a template for the rest of the year.

ALSO READ | From monotone looks to polka dots: The best from the much-awaited Spring/Summer 2020 fashion month

The fashion weeks at New York, London, Milan, and Paris have been high on fashion, nostalgia and there are already some memorable moments from each of these shows. It will be interesting to see how ideas from these shows have a ripple effect on the rest of the fashion weeks.