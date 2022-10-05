Once again, Florence Pugh chose to go braless, made a dazzling statement in a two-piece sheer outfit

Earlier this year, Florence Pugh made headlines when she attended the Valentino Haute Couture Show in Rome, Italy, wearing a Barbie-pink tulle see-through gown. The look — which drew an equal amount of praise and criticism — had even prompted her to write a strong message on social media in which she said that it perhaps “aggravated” some people to see that she was “comfortable” with her breasts. Her message followed comments from a section of people who called her “flat-chested” and also body-shamed her for having “tiny tits”.

But looks like there is no stopping the Don’t Worry Darling actor as she once again stepped out in a two-piece Valentino design, at the Paris Fashion Week recently. This time, Florence looked dazzling in a champagne-coloured completely sheer crop top featuring long sleeves, golden sequin design, collars, and a risque neckline, styled with a matching long skirt, underneath which she wore nude briefs. The actor, once again, chose to go braless.

Keeping it minimal, she accessorised the look with a statement necklace, heels, a septum nose ring, and statement earrings. Wearing her hair in a slicked-back hairdo, she rounded off the look with bronzed smokey eyes, hints of highlighter, blushed cheeks, and nude lip colour.

For her Valentino look earlier, the actor was subjected to a lot of criticism and hate. Addressing the ‘vulgar’ comments, the Little Women star penned a lengthy post defending her body and the “incredible Valentino dress”. “There was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during, or even now after…,” she wrote.

Lashing out at trolls, she added: “So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.”

Florence said she’s “grateful” to have grown up with “very strong, powerful, curvy women,” and noted that it “has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f— it and f— that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive.”

