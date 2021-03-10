Paris Fashion Week: Chanel pays tribute to late model Stella Tennant

Fashion giant Chanel paid tribute to late model Stella Tennant in a recent catwalk show at the Paris Fashion Week. The British model had been the label’s muse for long before she passed away on December 22, 2020.

A report in The Guardian said that the designs exhibited the late supermodel’s affinity for androgynous style. Models were seen in woolen leggings, tweed overcoats, flat shoes and trousers.

“Today some of these silhouettes make me think of Stella Tennant’s allure; the way she wore certain pieces, it was so Chanel,” Designer Virginie Viard said before the show, as quoted by the publication.

Tennant, who passed away at the age of 50, had walked for various designers like Versace and Alexander McQueen. On her passing, Versace had expressed grief and wrote, “Versace is mourning the death of Stella Tennant. Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace.”

In a statement, her family had said: “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on Dec. 22. Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed.” However later they opened up on her mental health issues.

“We have been humbled by the outpouring of messages of sympathy and support since Stella died. She was a beautiful soul, adored by a close family and good friends, a sensitive and talented woman whose creativity, intelligence and humour touched so many. Stella had been unwell for some time. So it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her. In grieving Stella’s loss, her family renews a heartfelt request that respect for their privacy should continue.”