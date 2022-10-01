Paris Fashion Week: Bella Hadid’s full-body spray paint adventure left her with a fashionable ensemble; take a look

Sometimes, the fashion industry takes us to some bizarre places — like watching Kim Kardashian cover herself with caution tapes from neck to toe for a Balenciaga show, or rapper Lizzo following suit on the cover of Elle UK‘s September 2022 issue.

In the case of Bella Hadid, it was having to watch her cover her body with spray paint.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In a fashion first, the celebrated model walked for the Parisian label Coperni at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, where they displayed their Spring 2023 collection. In the final act, she appeared on stage wearing a nude underwear and covering her breasts with her hands.

bella hadid getting a dress spray painted onto her body is crazy like she really mothered this pic.twitter.com/pw1ujFyppr — matt (@mattxiv) September 30, 2022

According to a Vogue report, the 25-year-old was flanked by a team led by Dr Manel Torres, the managing director of Fabrican Ltd — the spray-on fabric technology company — who created a unique Coperni dress for her body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

As they spray-painted her body, the material solidified and became a wearable fabric that assumed Bella’s body shape and looked gorgeous on her. She left the stage with an off-shoulder white dress with thin straps falling off her shoulders and an asymmetrical hemline with a slit.

ALSO READ | Paris Fashion Week showcasing 107 houses over 9 days

In the show’s notes, designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillan of Coperni wrote that it was dedicated to the “women of this world”. “To you, women who transcend your body and never lower your gaze before the barbed wire of morality,” they wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BHBR MÍDIAS. 🦋 (@bhbrmidia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BHBR MÍDIAS. 🦋 (@bhbrmidia)

Check out some reactions that people had to this look:

My only question is – how is she not reacting to the tingling because i can literally feel it while watching the video Props to Bella & these amazing artists, i loved it 💗 — Valentina (@wheresValentina) October 1, 2022

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!