Paris Fashion Week: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all dolled up but fails to impress

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a regular at international events, but this time the actor took things a notch higher as she walked the ramp at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The Guru actor was seen wearing a floral dress from designer Giambattista Valli. However, the puffy sleeves, frills at the hem and the flowy train seemed a bit too much for the actor, who is adept at nailing opulent outfits on the red carpet, to carry it off.

The look was rounded out with smokey eyes with glitter details, bright lipstick and hair styled in a bouffant. The feathery footwear did not help amp up the look either.

This year at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor had some memorable., as well as forgettable looks. One of the looks that stayed back was the white ruffled gown from Ashi Studio. Styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, the layered gown featured feathers and had a long train that gave it a larger than life look. The look was not accessorised much except a simple pair of diamond earrings from the label Avakian. It was rounded out with smokey eyes.

In another look, she had gone all denim and showed how she can nail basics as well. Styled by Sharma again, the actor was seen in a custom Falguni & Shane Peacock ensemble. We had really liked how a pair of flared jeans was paired with a long denim embellished cape. The look was rounded out with shades, bright red lipstick and hair styled into soft curls.

What do you think of her latest look?