Celeb fashion: A look at Parineeti Chopra’s impeccable sense of style

Actor Parineeti Chopra’s style has evolved over the years and how! From a bubbly girl next door, the Ishaqzaade actor is now a veritable fashionista — her social media is proof. From the graceful six yards of elegance to trendy, chic outfits, there are hardly any trends the 33-year-old cannot pull off.

As such, seek fashion inspiration from the Hasee Toh Phasee actor, whose style is always on point. Take a look at a few of her recent looks below.

Parineeti looked gorgeous in a vermillion red gown by Jade by MK. The outfit featured an intricately cut lace skirt and a soft organza off-shoulder top that made for a glamorous silhouette. The actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the dreamy outfit and captioned it “Old world romance ..🌹” and we couldn’t help but agree.

Her make up seemed inspired from old-school Hollywood, featuring golden eyeshadow, filled-in brows, a coral-nude lipstick, and peach blush on her cheekbones.

Parineeti’s hair was styled in a messy bun at the back. For accessories, she opted for a pair of chunky pearl earrings, a stack of gold and diamond bracelets and statement rings on her fingers.

The actor also slayed in a one-shoulder, black dress that featured a floor-sweeping train. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti posted a cheeky caption to accompany the photos that she shared; it read: “Is it a gown? Is it a dress? 🎩.”

Parineeti’s gorgeous dress was completed with minimal, barely-there make-up — subtle brown eyeshadow paired with a dash of shimmer. For accessories, she opted for chic and minimal baubles and a matching statement ring.

Parineeti looked equally lovely in a yellow and pink sari that she paired with a ruffled, mustard yellow blouse. Barely-there make-up comprising subtle, rose gold eyeshadow, generous dabs of highlighter and contour, and a dewy foundation base completed the look.

For accessories, she chose traditional Indian gold jewellery to accentuate the look and wore her hair in a stylish pony tail.

The actor seems to be besotted with black and with good reason — it’s classic, stylish and flattering all at the same time. For this look, Parineeti opted for a short, sequinned dress featuring full sleeves and lace work at the hemline.

Channeling a grungy vibe, Parineeti’s look was styled with her hair slicked back and given a middle part to let the outfit take centerstage. Her make-up featured tones of brown and bronze. To complete the ensemble, Parineeti opted for a pair of sky-high black pointy heels.

The 33-year-old actor also donned a black and white chiffon sari and paired it with a gorgeous zardozi blouse. To accentuate this traditional look, Parineeti wore pearl and gold chandbaalis and flaunted a serious case of dark, smokey eyes!

The rest of her make-up was kept subtle to balance the look; it comprised filled-in eyebrows, generous dabs of highlighter and a matte nude lipstick.

Take fashion inspiration from this red-carpet worthy outfit- a red, off-shoulder evening gown that hugged the actor’s curves perfectly. She let the stunning dress take centerstage and minimally accessorised it with a chic ponytail, barely-there make-up, gold studs and statement rings .

