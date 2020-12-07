Parineeti Chopra has some trendy winter fashion tricks up her sleeve

What do you think about her winter looks? (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Winters are finally here, and so is the time to ace the art of layering, wear gloves, mufflers, woollen caps and overcoats! But layering is no easy feat; you not only need to mindfully invest in winter clothing but also keep the colour palette in mind. If you are in a fix about how to make a statement this winter season then look no further. Join us as we decode some of Parineeti Chopra’s winter looks.

Check them out below:

Gloves to keep you warm

Winters and gloves go hand in hand. There’s nothing like a pair of gloves to beat the chill, and Prineeti believes so too! We highly recommend investing in gloves which are dark in colour as neither do they get dirty easily but can also be teamed with all outfits.

When in doubt, go for boots

Boots can instantly amp up your look, whether you wear it with a dress or an overcoat. Here, Parineeti wears a pair of gumboots with black leggings and an oversized white hoodie. We love it!

Basic overcoat for that chic look

An overcoat not only keeps you warm but is also a stylish addition to your wardrobe. Whether you choose to wear it over high-neck knitwear or a plain T-shirt, it is a sure-shot way to amp up your look. And the best part — they never go out of style. It is bound to make a comeback every year.

Leg warmers to the rescue!

Ditch your basic woollen socks for a pair of leg warmers. They are available in various colours and funky prints — so take your pick. But we love a basic black one — like worn by Parineeti — to take the look to a new level.

Winter cap for a bad hair day

The ordeal our hair goes through during the harsh winter months is not unknown. On days when you feel lazy to wash your hair or if it is frizzy, put on a warm cap to not only look cute but also to keep your head and ears warm.

