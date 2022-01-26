From Parineeti Chopra to Shilpa Shetty: B-town divas dazzle in this Manish Malhotra sari

Fashion trends may come and go but a sari always remains on the list of favourites. From weddings to parties — the six yards of sheer elegance and grace is a perfect attire for any festivity, and a reliable option to fall back on, in case of fashion emergencies.

From chiffon to silk — saris come in many fabrics and styles. And, the latest to get a thumbs up from fashion enthusiasts is the sequin sari. Don’t believe us? Check out these Bollywood divas rocking this classic Manish Malhotra creation lately.

Recently, for the promotions of Human, actor Shefali Shah wore a stunning sequin sari in varying hues of brown. She paired it with a sleeveless brown blouse with a sweetheart neckline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

Ditching all accessories and leaving her hair open, she rounded off the look with minimal makeup.

Shilpa Shetty, who frequently experiments with varied sari styles, jumped on the bandwagon and slipped into a bright pink sequin sari for her appearance on India’s Best Dancer. However, what made the sari stand out was the cape-sleeved matching blouse, that added drama to the simple look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Keeping it elegant, she accessorised it with diamond jewellery and left her hair open in soft curls.

Prior to this, Parineeti Chopra had aced a sequin sari by the designer in the shade of blue. Like Shefali, she also teamed the sari with a sleeveless blue blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

The actor kept it minimal with accessories and makeup, and left her sleek straight hair open in middle-partition to complete the look.

Earlier, Malavika Mohanan went all out in a heavily-sequinned berry-coloured sari paired with a matching sequin blouse that featured a plunging neckline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

A dainty diamond neckpiece and a matching ring elevated this glamorous look further. Glam makeup and her hair styled in soft waves added the finishing touches.

Whose look did you like the most?

