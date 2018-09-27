Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Parineeti Chopra sets fire to the beach in these classy monotone bikinis

Parineeti Chopra went for gorgeous bikini looks in monotones white, red and black. For the cover, Chopra posed in a black bikini, with her washboard abs on display.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 27, 2018 4:51:03 pm
Parineeti Chopra Parineeti Chopra sets the stage on fire after her latest photoshoot. (Source: File Photo)
Parineeti Chopra has set the stage on fire in her latest photoshoot for the October edition of Filmfare magazine. The Namaste England actor chose to go with gorgeous bikinis in monotones of white, red and black. For the cover, Chopra posed in a black bikini, with her washboard abs on display. With nude pallet and beach waves, the actor rounded off the look with a pair of gold earrings.

In the second look, the younger Chopra is seen floating on the pristine beaches of Maldives wearing a stunning red coloured high-waisted two-piece.

In another shot, Chopra looks like a drop dead diva in a monokini by the swimming pool. The halter neck white monokini added a 90s touch to the look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, the 29-year-old was spotted attending Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement bash dressed in a short lace mini by Hemant and Nandita that she styled with a pair of black stilettos, which did not quite manage to impress.

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra fashion, Parineeti Chopra style, Parineeti Chopra latest photos, Parineeti Chopra latest news, Parineeti Chopra updates, Parineeti Chopra images, Parineeti Chopra pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Parineeti Chopra arrives for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s engagement bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Chopra was also spotted at the airport where she failed to hit the mark. She was seen in a pair of blue jeans teamed with a black camisole and layered it with a monochrome printed jacket. The outfit was accessorised with an oversized handbag. She wore a pair of sunnies to accompany the outfit but it would have been best had she given it a miss.

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra fashion, Parineeti Chopra style, Parineeti Chopra latest photos, Parineeti Chopra latest news, Parineeti Chopra updates, Parineeti Chopra images, Parineeti Chopra pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Parineeti Chopra while at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Chopra’s look in Namastey England? Let us know in the comments section below.

