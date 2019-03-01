Parineeti Chopra rocks a black off-the-shoulder logo midi dress

Parineeti Chopra’s fashion choices can best be described as a mixed bag, but it’s rare to see the actor step out of her comfort zone when it comes to making sartorial choices.

However, at the Behtar India event in New Delhi, she rocked a black off-the-shoulder logo trim midi dress from Fendi which had streaks of yellow, white and brown tones. Nude heels, a pair of hoop earrings, subtle make-up and a soft curly hairdo completed the actor’s look.

Prior to this, Chopra wore a bright red pantsuit and a matching red crop top which caught our attention. The actor’s sartorial pick was shared on Instagram by her stylist Sanjana Batra. The Ishaqzaade actor let the Appapop outfit do the talking as she gave accessories a miss. While carrying a vibrant colour without contrast can get risky at times, we like how celebrity stylist Batra got the look just right. Hair styled into light curls and a nude palette with well-defined eyes well went with the look.

