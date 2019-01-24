Parineeti Chopra in Falguni & Shane Peacock or the House Of Chikankari?

Pictures from the lavish Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ wedding are finally being shared on social media and each is as impressive as the other. While the Quantico actor’s bridal looks were much appreciated. sister Parineeti Chopra is not too far behind.

In one of the pictures shared online, she can be seen looking gorgeous in a Falguni & Shane Peacock lehenga. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, the heavilly embellished attire was accessorised with a statement diamond neckpiece.

In another picture, she looks lovely in a yellow outfit from the House Of Chikankari. She can be seen in a yellow crop top and matching pants, paired with a gorgeous dupatta with tassel detailing. Styled by Batra along with Akanksha Kapur, the ensemble is accessorised with gold earrings.

Most recently, the actor was seen in an ensemble by designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika. The attire that consisted of a flame hibiscus flared skirt had red roses with sequins and gold pitta details on it. Styled by Batra, this was paired with a shimmer blouse. Bright red lipstick and hair parted at the centre completed the look.

She was also spotted looking stunning in a beautiful heavily embroidered Sabyasachi lehenga. Styled by Batra, it was accessorised with a statement neckpiece, earrings and maang tika, all from the designer. Well defined eyes, hair neatly parted at the centre and a nude shade of lipstick completed the look.

