Parineeti Chopra dazzles in red at sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ wedding

Parineeti Chopra recently shared her picture from the Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding. Dressed in a red ensemble, the bridesmaid looked lovely in the picture.

What do you think of Parineeti Chopra’s look? (Source: Shyamal & Bhumika/Instagram)

It has been some time since Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ lavish wedding, but the pictures from the ceremony are still being shared and needless to say we cannot get enough of them. Parineeti Chopra recently shared a picture of herself from the wedding and the bridesmaid looked lovely in red.

Styled by Sanjana Batra, the Ishaqzaade actor donned an ensemble by designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika consisting of a flame hibiscus flared skirt paired with a shimmer blouse. The skirt had red roses with sequins and gold pitta details on it. The attire from their Fall 2018 collection was accessorised with a belt. Hair parted at the centre and bright red lipstick completed the look.

Parineeti Chopra also shared some more pictures of herself. In one of the pictures, she was spotted looking gorgeous in a stunning Sabyasachi lehenga. Styled by Batra, the attire was heavily embroidered and was accessorised with a statement neckpiece, earrings and maang tika, all from the designer. Hair neatly parted at the centre, well defined eyes, and a nude shade of lipstick completed the look.

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra looked regal in a Sabyasachi lehenga at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ wedding

Priyanka too was seen donning a stunning bright red lehenga from the designer on her Hindu wedding. Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit had French embroidery and detailed sequin work on it. Traditional matha patti, nath and chura were accessorised with the look.

Patel, sharing the pictures on Instagram, wrote, “RED! that’s the colour she wanted for her Hindu wedding. No gold no other colour mixed into this, just pure red”.

What do you think of Parineeti Chopra’s look?

