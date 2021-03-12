If power dressing had a face, here’s what it would look like

March 12, 2021 10:50:29 am
No longer restricted to being just men’s clothing, pantsuits have gradually become an essential part of many women’s wardrobes. Not only do pantsuits look sharp and neat, but they are also about power dressing. Hence, it is not surprising that many Bollywood fashion divas are often spotted opting for the pantsuit look.
Recently, Parineeti Chopra — last seen in The Girl on the Train — shared pictures of herself in a pantsuit, and boy — boss lady vibes done right!
Wondering what we are talking about? Just keep scrolling!
The actor packed a punch with a basic white pantsuit from Massimo Dutti which consisted of straight-cut pants along with a double-breasted blazer and a matching tube top.
Styled by Mohit Rai. the look was completed with minimal makeup comprising soft smokey eyes, barely-there lip colour, and a pair of white stilettoes.
We like how she opted for a pair of basic studs and let her outfit do all the talking. She indeed was a vision in white.
However, this is not the first time we have seen her don a pantsuit and give major boss lady vibes. Below are all the other times she proved her love for this androgynous piece of clothing.
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her recent look?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.