Parineeti Chopra’s statement in this Payel Khandwala creation failed to work its magic

Parineeti Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming film Namastey England and was recently on the set of a reality show. The actor was seen donning a rather unimpressive ensemble. Styled by celebrity stylist, Chopra wore a satin colour camisole from Topshop. This was teamed up with a pair of flared jeans from Zara. The look was rounded out with a matching cape from Payal Khandwala, that was very characteristic of the designer’s style.

Hair tied in a half-ponytail and earrings from Curio Cottage completed the look. But overall, the ensemble failed to work its magic on us.

Prior to this, Chopra was spotted in a Raw Mango ensemble and left us severely disappointed. Styled by Batra, the actor wore a silk kurta and a pair of matching brocade pants. Although the attire looked nice, the actor could not pull it off and the matching sandals and the golden hoops did not help her cause. The flaky make-up made matters only worse.

Recently, the actor raised the heat as she appeared on the cover of Filmfare magazine’s October issue. Chopra was seen in gorgeous bikinis in monotones of white, red and black and for the cover, she posed in a black bikini and flaunted her washboard abs.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

