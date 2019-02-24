Toggle Menu
Parineeti Chopra gives lessons on how to dress like a boss in this outfit

Parineeti Chopra was recently seen in a red pantsuit from the label Appapop and like most times, she slayed in her outfit. She paired the striking red pantsuit with a similar coloured plain red crop top and looked rather lovely in it.

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra fashion, pictures, Parineeti Chopra pantsuit look, Parineeti Chopra style file, indian express, indian express news
Parineeti Chopra gives major fashion goals. (Source: Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Actor Parineeti Chopra’s bright red pantsuit and matching red crop top has caught our attention. The actor’s latest sartorial pick was shared on Instagram by her stylist Sanjana Batra.

Chopra let the Appapop outfit do the talking as she gave accessories a miss. While carrying a vibrant colour without contrast can get risky at times, we like how celebrity Batra got the look just right. Hair styled into light curls and a nude palette with well defined eyes well went with the look.

Check out her pictures here.

Earlier, the actor was seen in an ensemble by designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika. The attire that consisted of a flame hibiscus flared skirt had red roses with sequins and gold pitta details on it. Styled by Batra, this was paired with a shimmer blouse. Bright red lipstick and hair parted at the centre completed the look.

She was also spotted looking stunning in a beautiful heavily embroidered Sabyasachi lehenga. Styled by Batra, it was accessorised with a statement neckpiece, earrings and maang tika, all from the designer. Well defined eyes, hair neatly parted at the centre and a nude shade of lipstick completed the look.

What do you think of her recent look?

