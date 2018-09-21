Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Parineeti Chopra wore the most bizarre outfit for Namastey England song sequence

Parineeti Chopra wore the most bizarre outfit for Namastey England song sequence

While shooting for a song sequence for her upcoming movie Namastey England, Parineeti Chopra was seen donning a very bright Zara Umrigar creation. The fiery orange and neon pink beaded outfit looked garish.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 21, 2018 5:09:20 pm
Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra fashion, Parineeti Chopra style, Parineeti Chopra latest photos, Parineeti Chopra latest news, Parineeti Chopra updates, Parineeti Chopra images, Parineeti Chopra pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Parineeti Chopra in Zara Umrigar: What do you think of her outfit? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Related News

Parineeti Chopra, who will be seen in Namastey England opposite Arjun Kapoor recently shot a song sequence for the movie dressed in a Zara Umrigar dress. The fiery red and neon pink, one-shoulder, beaded outfit also featured an extended cape on one side.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan to Parineeti Chopra: B-town celebs look stylish in casual wear

As if the weird colour combination wasn’t enough to disappoint us, stylist Sanjana Batra accessorised the attire with pink strappy heels, gold bangles and matching earrings, which did nothing to accentuate her outfit. Her make-up too was a letdown. Chopra looked really tired.

ALSO READ| Best and worst dressed at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement bash

Looks like the actor is not going through a good fashion phase. Prior to this, the 29-year-old was spotted attending Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement bash dressed in a short lace mini by Hemant and Nandita that she styled with a pair of black stilettos.

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra fashion, Parineeti Chopra style, Parineeti Chopra latest photos, Parineeti Chopra latest news, Parineeti Chopra updates, Parineeti Chopra images, Parineeti Chopra pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Parineeti Chopra arrives for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s engagement bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Chopra was also recently spotted at the airport wearing a pair of blue jeans teamed with a black camisole. She layered it with a monochrome printed jacket that failed to her accentuate her outfit. An oversized handbag and dark sunnies were styled with her outfit.

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra fashion, Parineeti Chopra style, Parineeti Chopra latest photos, Parineeti Chopra latest news, Parineeti Chopra updates, Parineeti Chopra images, Parineeti Chopra pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Parineeti Chopra while at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Chopra’s look in Namastey England? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Watch Now
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Buzzing Now
Advertisement