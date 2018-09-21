Parineeti Chopra wore the most bizarre outfit for Namastey England song sequence

Parineeti Chopra in Zara Umrigar: What do you think of her outfit? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Parineeti Chopra in Zara Umrigar: What do you think of her outfit? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Parineeti Chopra, who will be seen in Namastey England opposite Arjun Kapoor recently shot a song sequence for the movie dressed in a Zara Umrigar dress. The fiery red and neon pink, one-shoulder, beaded outfit also featured an extended cape on one side.

As if the weird colour combination wasn’t enough to disappoint us, stylist Sanjana Batra accessorised the attire with pink strappy heels, gold bangles and matching earrings, which did nothing to accentuate her outfit. Her make-up too was a letdown. Chopra looked really tired.

Looks like the actor is not going through a good fashion phase. Prior to this, the 29-year-old was spotted attending Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement bash dressed in a short lace mini by Hemant and Nandita that she styled with a pair of black stilettos.

Parineeti Chopra arrives for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s engagement bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra arrives for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s engagement bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Chopra was also recently spotted at the airport wearing a pair of blue jeans teamed with a black camisole. She layered it with a monochrome printed jacket that failed to her accentuate her outfit. An oversized handbag and dark sunnies were styled with her outfit.

Parineeti Chopra while at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra while at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Chopra’s look in Namastey England? Let us know in the comments section below.

